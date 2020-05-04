the amazing accessory that Emilia Clarke has not had the right to take her home

There are many actors who like to bring in their suitcases their fetish accessories after the filming of a movie or a series. Emilia Clarkerevealed with his role Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Throneshas she also tried to keep a cult object due to its role in the fiction event. But it was without counting on the production of the show, which prevented her from leaving with the accessory coveted. The british actress wanted to keep the wig in platinum blonde that she has worn for 8 seasons, but she has not had the right, as it has given to the media Access during the ceremony of the Emmy Awards edition 2019 !

⋙ Game of Thrones : Kit Harington makes a surprising revelation on the season 8

“I have not recovered the wig ! I said to myself : ‘But this are my my hair !’“ told the actress, visibly distraught from not being able to bring her home to her beautiful wig. However, Emilia Clarke has not admitted defeat and has even admitted to have managed to “steal” another accessory of the series with another person of the series. She revealed : “Ben and I have flown an arrow on one of the battles, and we have not hidden ! We’re told that no one was going to notice !” she joked. There’s no more to the actress than to order a replica of his famous hair on a site of fancy dress costumes online !

⋙ Game of Thrones : a second spin-off around Targaryen