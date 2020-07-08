the amazing transformation of her home for the filming of her video clips

Since his release from prison in the month of April and its placement in house arrest, 6ix9ine has unveiled three pieces, “Gooba”, “Trollz” with Nicki Minaj and, most recently, “Yaya”, the three singles were all accompanied by a clip, each of which has millions of views on YouTube.

Despite this constraint to be assigned residence in the meantime to serve the end of his prison sentence intended for the beginning of the month of August, 6ix9ine has been able to find clips in the transformation of his home, the rapper has unveiled this week on his account Instagram a video of the behind the scenes of the filming of his videos at his home.

Tekashi 69 has received the necessary permission to shoot clips, but only at his home and he has the ingenuity to put in place a decor is super colorful to establish the desired atmosphere in her videos, 6ix9ine therefore redid the decoration of the walls of the rooms of his house for the shoot.