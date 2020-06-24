The american actor Danny Masterson charged with the rape of three women

The man, 44-year-old, who also plays in the series The Ranch, is accused of raping the three women on separate occasions between 2001 and 2003.

Danny Masterson, who has denied past charges of sexual assault, faces 45 years in prison if he is convicted of all heads held against him.

The office of the prosecutor of the county of Los Angeles has made it known that he had dropped two other charges of sexual assault against the actor due to the lack of evidence and because the facts were prescribed.

Danny Masterson is known at the end of the 1990s for his role in the series That ’70s Show alongside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

It was also featured more recently in the sides of the last in the series of Netflix The Ranch, but was made to land in 2017 after the Los Angeles police department confirmed to investigate charges of sexual assault against him.

The actor had argued at the time that these charges arose from a producer opposed to the Church of scientology, to which he belongs.

Four women have filed a complaint last year against the actor and the Church of scientology for they were harassed and intimidated after having worked with the Los Angeles police department.

Danny Masterson said at the time that these charges were more than ridiculous .

His lawyer responded Wednesday to the indictment of his client. Mr. Masterson and his wife are obviously under the shock more total to see a resurgence as well suddenly of the years”,”text”:”charges old nearly 20 years”}}” lang=”en”>charges old nearly 20 years , he wrote.

But they are confident in the fact that the truth will eventually emerge, has added the lawyer. People who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know that these accusations are false .

The actor will have to appear in September before a court for the reading of the indictment.