The american actor, Danny Masterson, seen in That 70’s Show, is accused of the rape of three women

The actor, 44-year-old is accused of raping three women, all aged in their twenties at the time, on separate occasions between 2001 and 2003.

The american actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role in the series That ’70s Show, has been charged with the rape of three women in his residence in Hollywood in the early 2000s, announced Wednesday the public prosecutor of the county of Los Angeles.

The actor, 44-year-old, who also plays in the series The Ranch, is accused of raping three women, all aged in their twenties at the time, on separate occasions between 2001 and 2003.

Danny Masterson, who has denied past charges of sexual assault, faces 45 years in prison if he is convicted of all heads held against him.

The office of the prosecutor of the county of Los Angeles has made it known that he had dropped two other charges of sexual assault against the actor due to the lack of evidence and because the facts were prescribed.

Charges from a producer opposed to the Church of scientology?

Danny Masterson is known at the end of the 1990s for his role in the series That ’70s Show alongside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. It is also appeared more recently in the sides of the last in the series of Netflix The Ranchbut was offloaded in 2017 after the Los Angeles police department confirmed to investigate charges of sexual assault against him.

He had advanced at the time that these charges arose from a producer opposed to the Church of scientology, to which he belongs. Four women have filed a complaint last year against the actor and the Church of scientology to have they been harassed and intimidated in the wake of a statement from the Los Angeles police department.

Danny Masterson said at the time that these charges were beyond ridiculous. His lawyer has responded to the indictment Wednesday of his client to the rape of three women. “Mr. Masterson and his wife are obviously under the shock more total” to see a resurgence, and “suddenly” of the “charges old almost 20 years,” he wrote.

But they “are confident that the truth will eventually emerge,” added the lawyer. “People who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know that these accusations are false.”. The actor will have to appear in September before a court for the reading of the indictment.