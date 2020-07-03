the american singer has revealed a dark secret !

The singer of pop-rock american Katy Perry has been online at SiriusXM radio. During its passage, announced her first pregnancy to the tele-audience.

This artist, who seemed to have brought good news, suddenly, has revealed a secret about his break-up with Orlando Bloom in 2017, while they were in a relationship, to the year 2016. He turned to meet the day today, and Orlando Bloom is the father of the baby.

2017, a terrible year for Katy Perry

This year has been hard, to live, ” said Katy Perry. She was separated from her partner Orlando Bloom, after a year of romantic relationship, and at the same time of the release of their album Witness.

Nothing is going to make at this time for the singer, both for his personal situation with his professional life. The singer is going to rise higher and higher in her career, but she had encountered obstacles that have not been spared, emotional side.

Katy Perry is a revelation fascinating

In the year 2017, Katy Perry has broken up with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom and she had the intention of writing a new chapter of your life. Unfortunately, this is doomed to failure due to the countless of reviews in the public opinion. “Jand found myself in the lower “said the singer Katy Perry.

These problems have weakened on the one hand, but on the other hand it had allowed him to follow a new path. She was able to discover another facet of your life of a star that used to be admired. The gratitude that had changed her life otherwise, she has made bad decisions, such as suicide.

She claimed to have consulted psychologists in relation to their problems. After a couple of weeks, the young couple of stars will be the host of their first baby.