the american singer is sending a strong message to the fans to the Easter

The american singer, Taylor Swift has cancelled his tour dates in 2020, including his Lover european festivals due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Its u.s. programs provided will be held in place by 2021.

I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, Please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can order right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

Swift has scheduled a handful of shows in support of his LP “Lover” 2019, including a free concert before the March Madness Final Four of the NCAA that eventually was canceled when the basketball tournament university itself was cancelled at the beginning of the epidemic Covid-19 in America.

The headliner of Swift at Glastonbury, one of the 10 concerts of festivals across europe that the singer had booked for the summer of 2020, has also been canceled this festival in the uk has been deferred to 2021 due to the coronavirus.