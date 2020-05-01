The american singer Lizzo eight times nominated for Grammy Awards

The singer Lizzo, whose first album, “Coz I Luv You” is released in 2019, is at the head of the appointments, in front of Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

With eight Grammy nominations, Lizzo flies already in the competition, Wednesday, November 20. The american singer ahead of the other two revelations of the year, the young Billie Eilish and rapper Lil Sin X, with six nominations each in the awards industry american music, marked this year by the diversity and a strong female presence.



Lizzo (age 31), his real name is Melissa Jefferson, and Billie Eilish (17 years old) were both named in the four categories queens : recording of the year (for production), song of the year (for writing), album of the year and best new artist.

A new wind might blow on the Grammys, which will be awarded on 26 January in Los Angeles : the nominations for 2020 are dominated by two artists who have pierced this year, even if they are in the circuit for several years.

It has been an incredible year for music and I am grateful to have just done partLizzo on Twitter

Player of flute, rapper, singer, dancer, Lizzo came to Houston recently signed some of the sounds the most eye-catching, as Juice released in December 2018, after Truth Hurts (2017).

Lizzo Music

In addition to his songs, his success is in part due to its communicative energy, it relays tirelessly on the social networks. She is said to have been encouraged to transmit this positivism in its music by Prince, with whom she worked after leaving Houston to Minneapolis, in early 2010.

Black woman, independent, Lizzo was said to have taken a turn artistic with his album Cuz I Love Youdecided to be more open to the world and to lay bare. A writer, she co-wrote all the titles of the album, decided to reconcile the power of his live performances with his studio recordings, in which it was hitherto too much restraint, ” she says.

Now a superstar, Lizzo has also become a flag-bearer of the physical diversity, claiming its forms and featuring in a register of seduction in his videos. “I do this to that little girls don’t have to be afraid of being stigmatized for their physical“, she explained in Rolling Stone magazine. “This criticism of the body in the media prevents us from moving forward“, she added, “but it doesn’t hold me back, me.”



This year, the list of nominations is dominated by women. In addition to Lizzo and Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande (5 nominations), Beyoncé and the singer of H. E. A. have also fired their pin of the game.

About Lil Sin X, the unlikely hero of 2019 with his tube Old Town Roadhe is also a representative of the diversity, because one of the very few rappers to be declared openly homosexual. Rapper black, it has also shaken the world very white country, which has been slow to accept the song as one of his own.

If Ariana Grande has bounced back after being shunned last year in the major categories, this is a new setback for Taylor Swift, who garnered only three nominations.