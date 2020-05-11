The american stars celebrate mother’s day

Sunday, mother’s day was celebrated across the Atlantic. On social networks, several personalities have taken advantage of the day to pay homage to their mom, their girlfriend or their children.

It took place in march in the uk, it will be celebrated on June 7th in France… Sunday, may 10, 2020, it is in North America that mothers day was this time celebrated. The opportunity for many prominent canadian and american take over of social networks to mark the event.

If Celine Dion has paid homage to his mother who has gone missing, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Janet Jackson or Kate Hudson took the opportunity to publish pictures of children where they appear to the side of their mom. “I can’t express enough the gratitude I have to you for all the things you have sacrificed for me ! You have always believed in me, I love you mom,” wrote the husband of Hailey Baldwin.

“This is what looks like a mother awesome”

Lisa Kudrow has also published a photo on which it appears a teenager on the side of her mother, Nedra. “This is what looks like a mother great. I speak of that which is to the left,” joked the actress.

Other stars, like Chris Hemsworth, Cindy Crawford, and Natalie Portman, have published recent photos with their mother. “My first blessing in life was born of my mother. She is the most loving, caring, generous, affectionate, funny, smart, talented, and creative (…). And now, I am blessed by my children that I have turned into mommy and make me smile and laugh every day – which makes me appreciate even more my mom for all the invisible things she has done for me,” wrote Natalie Portman.

The first photo of Sharon Stone with her three children

Sharon Stone, for its part, posted the photo of his “first day with three children as a single mother”. And Reese Witherspoon was happy to be the “mom’s the more fortunate of (his) team,” namely his three children and his two dogs.

Justin Timberlake and Benji Madden have also celebrated their companions and moms, Jessica Biel and Cameron Diaz. “My love… You keep me amazed every day. This family works through your love and your sharing. It is a dream to share it with you. Your boys love you !”, wrote the first, while the second described his girlfriend as being the “best mother, wife and friend”.

The “pride” of Laeticia Hallyday

Finally, the French living in the United States therefore had the right to their first mother’s day of the year. Laeticia Hallyday has published pictures with his daughters Jade and Joy, his “pride and enlightenment”, while the ex-Miss France Chloe Mortaud has shared a snapshot with his little Mathis.

