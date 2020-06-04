The american stars generous with protesters against racism and police brutality

In the United States, several celebrities have announced to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars in solidarity with the rallies that have followed the death of George Floyd.

In a sign of solidarity with the rallies that have followed the death of George Floyd, several american celebrities have announced to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars, including paying the bail of the arrested protesters.

Last, the team of the comedy series ” Brooklyn Nine-Nine “, which portrays life in a police station in new york, said the donation of 100,000 dollars to a dedicated fund, the National Lease Fund Network.

“The actors and the co-creator of Brooklyn 99 to condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who protest against police violence across the country “, one can read in the short press release announcing the gift and tweeted by Stephanie Beatriz, who plays the irascible but endearing Rosa Diaz in the comedy.

“We are ashamed of we be allowed, in the past, of not being sufficiently informed on the extent of the systemic racism ”

The couple Blake Lively (” Gossip Girl “) and Ryan Reynolds (” Deadpool “) has reported to have given $ 200,000 the legal aid fund of the NAACP, the largest organization of defense of the rights of Blacks in the United States.

“We’ve never had to think about preparing our children (…) to what might happen if we were arrested in the car. We don’t know what it is like to live this every day (…). We are ashamed of we be allowed, in the past, of not being sufficiently informed on the extent of the systemic racism “, have written to American and Canadian on Instagram.

Regular tweets acids in the direction of Donald Trump, the model and tv presenter Chrissy Teigen is also committed. If it was first announced on Twitter to give $ 100,000 for the bonds of protesters across the country, it has decided to double the bet after a user has been accused of supporting rioters and criminals. “Oh they are going to need more money then. This will be 200.000 “, she replicated.

Many celebrities have shown their support for the protests on social media and told their horror after the death of George Floyd, a black man of 46 years old, was asphyxiated in Minneapolis after being tackled to the ground by a white policeman, which kept his knee on her neck for long minutes.