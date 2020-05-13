the amount of his fortune revealed !

Only 16 years old, Millie Bobby Brown is at the head of a huge fortune. The amount of his wealth amounted to millions of dollars.

While she already has a nice career behind her, Millie Bobby Brown (16 years old) brews a lot of money. The amount of his fortune has been revealed ! MCE gives you more details.

To this day, she is one of actresses who are better off just… 16 years. Yes, Millie Bobby Brown can be very proud of her success.

Even if the teen receives many criticisms because of his young age, the star of the series Stranger Things made all the same unanimous support from its fans.

And for good reason, the young actress in the uk has managed to to make a place in Hollywood. Which is not given to everyone !

As well, Millie Bobby Brown already has a great career behind her. It weighs in the world of the 7th art And it is necessary to believe that this reflects on his bank account !

Then according to the information of Celebrity Netthe amount of his fortune amounted to several million dollars…

Millie Bobby Brown is a millionaire

The actress british was only 16. Yet, his bank account shows more than 10 million dollars. The reason for this ? She has several strings to his bow !

Yes, Millie Bobby Brown has worked very hard to save his life ! Thus, its main role in the sci-fi series has reported 2 million dollars.

Moreover, the small protected of Miley Cyrus has also pocketed big bills for his appearances in the series NCIS, Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy.

But also for his roles in the cinema, notably in the saga Godzilla. Without forgetting its collaborations with big brands !

In fact, Millie Bobby Brown has also worked for Converse, Moncler, Samsung or Calvin Klein. And its own brand Florence by Mills.

However, the fortune of the teenager can still grow ! In 2020, the pretty brunette is due to win 6 million dollars.

The reason for this ? It must play the role of Enola Holmes, sister of Sherlock, in her next film, which is scheduled to release in the year. Still a little patience…

