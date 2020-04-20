The “amulet” that Luis Filipe stole to Simeone and the hot Superclásico between Salvio and the Chinese Darin: the beads of ChamPlay

The initiative was the brainchild of Diego Schwartzman and Paulo Dybala, who used his influence and contacts to get several personalities of the world and thus making an event virtual with the goal of helping the Red Cross and the people who are most affected by this health crisis.
This Saturday was held the first part of the contest that the winner was the colombian James Rodriguezthe best of the Europe area. However, one of the moments that caught the attention of fans was the brusque remark of Sergio Aguero live to receive a goal in their match against the steering wheel of the Real Madrid.
The competition continued on Sunday, in the American zone, and the clashes left several beads worthy of note, as the Superclásico between Eduardo Salvio (Mouth) and Ricardo Chinese Darin (River) or the idiom argentine used by the brazilian Filipe Luís to give bad luck to the Small in the duel between if.
The “Quiricocho” of Felipe Luis against the Peque Schwartzman:
The current side Flamengo are measured in the shock semi-final before the argentine tennis player. It was as well that you both decided to replicate a derby Madrid virtual: the Small with the Real and the player with the Athletichis ex-club.
The 17 minutes of the first half, Schwartzman had a clear situation to score a goal and in the live broadcast of TyC Sports began to hear: “Quiricocho, Quiricocho, Quiricocho…”expression , a well-argentina and used to mufar the opponent. The screams came from Filipe Luís, who got his opponent will not be marked. “You are not allowed Quiricocho, eh”launched the Small followed by a laugh.
It was there when the speakers decided to see where it took that gesture to the footballer 34. “There were eight years with el Cholo, with el Profe Ortega, with all of the technical body… Diego Godin, also, was the one which said Quiricocho”, he explained. However, the method of the brazilian will not ended up giving a result as the match ended in the hands of the Small by 4-1.
The Supérclasiso Mouth-River between Salvio and the Chinese Darin:
The end of the Xeneizeone of the favorite to stay with the show, was measured before the young actor, which if well utilized the Liverpool in the game wore the t-shirt Millionairein a reprint of the Superclásico argentine.
The meeting began as favorable to the Totothat on the beginning you opened the account with a goal, and caused the warmth of Darinwho decided , swinging the coat of the cast of Núñez, who had on his shoulder. “Not what I wanted to do up the Toto”justified the Chinese to their reaction. “Very fana is seen that it is not”, “said the footballer to the stress that your competitor is leaned by the team of England and not by that of Nunez.
Despite the fact that the actor 31 years old got the tie before the end of the first time, in the add-in Salvio showed all the potential in the video games, and you ended up delivered a win by 7-1.
The fanaticism of Peak Monaco for estudiantes de La Plata:
One of the keys in this Cup faced the tennis player from Tandil with the musician René Pérez, better known as Resident. And despite the fact that the puerto rican clarified that was not very talented with the game, Peak not forgave him, and defeated him by 2-0.
Beyond the comparison itself, the former tennis player and wanted to make it clear to your fanaticism for Students of The Silver. So it was that not only chose the Click to participate, but appeared in front of the camera with the t-shirt of the Lion after sunset and left several statements emphasizing his passion: “I want to do the training and play all the kids of the club”, slipped and immediately put to use in field names as Titi Rodríguez and Darío Sarmiento, two young men emerged from the quarry of the cast albirrojo.
For his part, the former member of the group Calle 13 decided player with the Hurricane and he explained the reason for his particular choice: “it Is very pretty and the pitch of the Hurricane, I was once. I chose it because the maternal grandfather of my son, who recently died, made me of a Hurricane. I’m not much of football but I liked your story: a team of people, humble and continues paddling”.