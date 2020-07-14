the anecdotes about his role in Superman !

In interviews given to various magazines, Henry Cavill has discovered a series of anecdotes to his fans about his role in Superman !

For years, Henry Cavill has put on the costume of Superman for a number of films. For the moment, there is no preparation of the film. But the actor said that he wanted to to maintain this role for as long as possible.

In an interview with The British, Henry Cavill has been confident about his role in Superman : “My life has changed radically because of it “ . It should be said that this the role that catapulted him to the international.

In numerous interviews, Henry Cavill has often expressed his love for his character. The latter seems to be perfectly attached to the skin. But this is not all. It is inspired by the comic strips for embody your role.

In an interview with Collider Magazine in 2013, he had also trusted that the physical transformation was the most complicated. He has had to deal with the the filming of the Man of Steel.

Henry Cavill talks about the character of Superman

In an interview with Variety, Henry Cavill had also revealed that he really wanted to keep this role for many years. It clearly fell in love with his character. If, for the moment, he is the incarnation of The Witcher, please do not hesitate to out of his coat.

The actor has explained this role had allowed him to learn more about your person. He said about Superman : ” It is so good. It is so nice. And you start to compare to him “ .

In addition, he added : “Because you play, you begin to look to the inside “ . The young man also revealed that it was particular to play a “alien very strong, powerful. Almost invincible. All with a the moral sense of unwavering” according to The Things.

It remains to be seen if there will be a new film on the life of Superman. Case to follow !

Tags : Henry Cavill – Henry Cavill movies, Henry Cavill interview, Henry Cavill Man of Steel, Henry Cavill role – Henry Cavill superman – man of steel – superman