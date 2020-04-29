the apartment of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) in Friends recreated !

Players of the Sims have the talent. The proof, they have managed to recreate the apartment as Jennifer Aniston shares with his roommates in Friends !

The Sims 4 inspire players. Then confined to their homes, these have identically reproduced the apartment of Jennifer Aniston in Friends. This is madness ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

As we know, the Sims 4 are experiencing a revival of interest in this period of confinement. Then we have to follow the containment measures, many are let go and the creativity.

It must be said that games like Animal Crossing and the Sims leave free rein to the imagination. We saw a little earlier fans reproduce the houses of Hogwarts, after all !

This time, so it is the turn of Friends to inspire the players. A player named Camille Talks unveiled its work for the less creative and faithful to the work.

Yes, it is inspired by the apartment that she shares with Monica in Friends. And clearly, it makes you want to spend hours to play to the Sims.

What we do have to wait before that of Jennifer Aniston and all her band we enjoy a new episode… Yes, HBO has devised a special episode !

The Sims 4: a player pays tribute to Friends

Now we’re not at all, this case ! That said, once again, this expert in the build mode of the Sims 4 has been strong, with this apartment is reproduced identically.

In addition to the apartment of Monica and Rachel, Camille Talks has also remade the famous café in which they spend most of their time. This is the famous Central Perk, held by Gunther.

There is no doubt that she was in any case past hours crazy, and the result is the appointment. This virtual version of the apartment of Rachel is to fall to the ground.

It should be said that she has a sense of the detail and find the spirit of the apartment in the game. And it also shows us all the prowess digital of the Sims 4, which has a second popularity at this time.

And you, what do you think ?

