the application of the fitness of Chris Hemsworth (Thor) scam its users out of $ 99

Centr, the application of the fitness of the actor Chris Hemsworth (yes, it is him who plays the lead role in Thor) is in fact a nice scam. Many users report that have been charged 99 € to the end of a trial period when they thought they had to be rid of the application.

The application Fitness Centr launched by Chris Hemsworth would be a scam according to many testimonies of users exceeded. The application proposed for the containment of a “free trial of 6 weeks, cancelable at any time “this has prompted many confined to test the methods that were so successful in the actor of Thor. These latter are then embedded in a complete program with blows of dietary advice, fitness and meditation.

Core : the free trial period should not cost 99 dollars

However, many of them have preferred not to go beyond the free offer. This has not prevented Core of their charge for a year’s subscription at the end of the six weeks, for the pretty sum of $ 99. Victims complain of a cancellation process is so complex that it becomes suspect. For example, if you were a subscriber on the web and that you then use the Android app, it was not possible to delete the account that since the declination Web Core, and vice versa.

With the added bonus of cancellation procedures vary strongly from one platform to the other without that there is no apparent reason. The application does not warn its users when they are approaching the end of their trial period. So, the users of the application have felt cheated. Some report that the customer service does not reimburse all those who complain about this abusive behavior.

A representative of Core, quoted by the site Ace Showbiz defends yet the application. He explains “to hold “ the conditions of the offer, while noting that the automatic renewal option could be disabled : “the free trial period extended Core was an offering authentic proposed in the intention of helping people to stay strong, healthy and calm during these difficult times “says the application.

Read also : Android Malware – be careful, these 21 applications from the Play Store are scams!!!

And to emphasize that the inclusion, stating that if the trial period was not arrested during the six-week period the subscription chosen by the user would be charged, “was clearly visible “ during the creation of the account. Centr concludes : “we are particularly concerned to adhere to our original intention which was to help people during this period. This is why we work carefully to resolve any problem reported by 1% of our dissatisfied customers in connection with the offering free trial “.