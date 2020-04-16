The Arctic Monkeys participate in a raffle against the Covid-19… Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas make a new challenge…

The group Arctic Monkeys — i-Images / Polaris / Starface



April 16, 2020

Kylie Jenner responds to a troll who was better before her pregnancy

Sometimes, internet users should think twice before posting. Two users of Instagram have made costs when they are ecstatic over an old photo of Kylie Jenner – the one that says “Wow she is so thin here,” and the other answered ” It was better “. These comments are not passed unnoticed in the eyes of the main interested, and as noted Commentsbycelebs, as she replied : “I gave birth to a baby “.

The Arctic Monkeys and Liam Gallagher, participate in a raffle against the Covid-19

If you dream of the Berghaus jacket, Alex Turner, the leader of the Arctic Monkeys, was at the scottish festival T in the Park in 2007, it can become yours. Just like the tambourine, a pair of Adidas and the one of the (many) jackets of

Liam Gallagher. The artists have decided to offer some of their most iconic in a raffle for the benefit of the NHS, the health service of the uk.

Primal Scream and Snow Patrol have each offered of the Fender guitars autographed and you can also win a backstage with

Texas or even Simple Minds.

The ticket raffle is at 5 pounds sterling on the site of the NHS Fest and the winners of the draw will be announced on 21 April.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas participate in the Couples Challenge on TikTok

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are busy during the confinement. The couple – who expect their first child – had fun on TikTok by participating in the Couples Challenge. The idea ? Listen to questions about his relationship and say which of the two it is the more.

We learned that Sophie Turner is the most casanière of the two and that it may be in a bad mood when she is hungry, as well as the noted People.