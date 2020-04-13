the arrival of a new monster surexcite fans

Despite the pandemic of Covid-19, Godzilla vs. Kong is always planned in November 2020. We are many to wait for this face-to-face between the two monsters of legend.

The first projections tests (projections that are used to test the movie unfinished with a diverse audience) announce a film to be daunting. We expected no less ! After Mike Doughtey for Godzilla 2, it is Adam Wingard, who took over the controls of the saga.

“Each film of the MonsterVerse is very different from the preceding“he confides. “Hence this choice of director, very different each time. We all had carte blanche to impose our universe“.

Obviously, Godzilla and King Kong will not be the only titans on the track. Attention spoilers.

If the rumor logic of a MechaGodzilla lagging behind (and seems to have been confirmed by the toys), it is the turn of a new monster to be revealed, following a leak of toys. Welcome to Nozuki a reptile giant with huge wings. No doubt he will be an enemy of size !

Other monsters, the Skullcrawler Kong could very well resurface if we trust the leaks of toys Toho.

“Godzilla vs Kong is a serious movie“Adam says Wingard. “As epic and crazy as this concept, I hope that the audience feel connected to emotionally. Not that the human characters but also the monsters. I want you to have the tear in the eye at the end“.

Because the end will be terrible promises Adam Wingard which guarantee that there will be a winner and a loser. “The original film has an open ending because the fact of the debate for decades. The fans débatent yet to find out who won. I don’t want that the spectators leave the room, wondering who was really the stronger. Yes there has to be an end and a real winner“.