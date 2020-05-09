The art of “Spider-Man” unveils soon the mystery of Jake Gyllenhaal

A whole new work of art conceptual design of Spider-Man: far from home and shows a look early unused for Mysterio Jake Gyllenhaal.

Considered by many as one of the best villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to this day, Mysterio Jake Gyllenhaal has made his debut in the second output solo of Tom Holland as Spider-Man. One of the most inspirational of the last film, Spider-Man was to have Mysterio Jake Gyllenhaal essentially a visual artist who has used drones to shoot scenes in a photo-realistic of absolute chaos. The Mysterio we saw in the movie was a very stylish costume, and focused on the gold, which was quite streamlined compared to the renderings found in the comics of Spider-Man. However, the look of Jake Gyllenhaal for Mysterio was radically different at the beginning.

Ryan Meinerding, head of visual development of Marvel studios, went on Instagram to share a whole new concept art for Mysterio for Spider-Man: far from home and Jake Gyllenhaal, which you can view below. Make sure you drag to the right to see the villain Spider-Man in all its glory.

The first concept art for Mysterio Jake Gyllenhaal is definitely not as smooth and modern as the one seen in the film Spider-Man. This made for Mysterio is heavy on the purple of the character, a choice that does reflect not so well on the big screen. This look for Jake Gyllenhaal is loud and accentuated, and this would have really removed in the manor of diy that the character of the film described it. The look of the gold a lot more discreet and carbonized seen in the film Spider-Man perfectly complements the shiny suit that Peter Parker throughout the film.

Here’s the synopsis, official Spider-Man: far from home:

After the events of Avengers: the End of the game, Spider-Man must be mobilised to face new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Directed by Jon Watts from a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, Numan Acar, JB Smoove, Oli Hill, Remy Hii, Marisa Tomei, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

Spider-Man: far from home and is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray Ultra HD 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD.

New photos of the “Titans” show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight new images from the fourth episode of the second season of the Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad,” will explore the dynamic between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years previously, their dynamic family united is developed only for their personal feelings bleed more in their work in order to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look on Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks on the original team together for the action. In particular, we get our best glimpse of how the combination Aqualad is translated to the screen in the form of live action.

Here is the synopsis of the official season two:

In season 2, following their meeting with Trigon, Dick reform the Titans. Under his supervision into their new home at the Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to hone their abilities of heroes and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove, and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. Although these Titans original try to pass to a normal life, when old enemies resurface, everyone must pull together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans, including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke puts the light on the sins of the ancient Titans that threaten to tear this new family of Titans.

The series starring Brenton Thwaites in the role of Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop in Starfire, Teagan Croft in Raven and Ryan Potter in Beast Boy. The newcomers to its second output, which include Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales playing Superboy and Deathstroke, respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as the children of Deathstroke Jericho and Destroy it. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves, and the star of ‘Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

The second season of Titans is now available on the DC Universe.

