The art of the Justice League brings together Batman of Michael Keaton and Superman Christopher Reeve

The legend of the comic book Alex Ross has shared beautiful works of art of the Justice League, meet the heroes DC classics of yesteryear. On Twitter, the winner of the prize Eisner has shared an image featuring Superman Christopher Reeves, Batman Michael Keaton, Wonder Woman Lynda Carter and The Flash John Wesley Shipp. The image imagine a world that cannot exist, but it is difficult for fans not to wonder what could have been in an alternate universe.

The Justice League live that we finally output is output in 2017. Directed by Zack Snyder, he sees the versions DCEU of these characters unite to face Steppenwolf. Batman Ben Affleck, Superman Henry Cavill Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and The Flash Ezra Miller. Their team also includes Aquaman with Jason Momoa and Cyborg Ray Fisher.

There was no equivalent classical cd in real action for these characters to Alex Ross to incorporate in his work. As fans probably know, the Justice League did not take place as planned and has not been particularly well received by fans or critics, in addition to under-perform at the box office. Since then, calls for the release of Snyder’s Cut, the original vision of Snyder for the film, are commonplace.

But this image opens the door to questions unanswered. What would have looked like a classic movie of the Justice League in a universe where this programming would have been possible? Christopher Reeve played the Man of steel in four films, starting with the iconic Superman from 1978, directed by Richard Donner. Lynda Carter played Wonder Woman, which aired for three seasons from 1975. Michael Keaton was under the cape and cowl for Batman of Tim Burton and its sequel, Batman Returns. John Wesley Shipp, meanwhile, has played the role of Barry Allen in the short series The Flash TV, which was released in 1990 for one season.

Christopher Reeve has undergone an injury that has changed his life after he was thrown from a horse in 1995, which confined him to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Reeve died in 2004. Michael Keaton has appeared more recently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Homecoming ace Vulture, but has not taken up the role of Batman since 1992. Lynda Carter appeared on Supergirl in several episodes as The president Olivia Marsdin. John Wesley Shipp is back as the Flash, although the version of Jay Garrick in the character, in crosses Elseworlds and Crisis on Infinite Earths in CW’s Arrowverse.

On paper, it seems that these different versions of the beloved heroes of DC would have been able to work together quite well. Apparently there was a small window of time, perhaps in the early 90’s, where a draft of the Justice League such as the one described in this work of art would have been able to work. Even if we will never see something like this come to fruition, the art serves as a loving tribute to the actors who have helped to pave the way for the modern era adaptations of comic strips. Don’t forget to check for yourself, the image of the Twitter account of Alex Ross.

