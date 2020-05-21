The artist Lushsux attacked for his paintings of 50 Cent !

The graffiti artist who painted 50 Cent through portraits parody, announces that it has been attacked for his work…

For several weeks, 50 Cent sees his portrait come to life on the walls of Melbourne and elsewhere in Australia. The graffiti artist by the name of Lushsux continues to combine his passion for graff to his passion for Fifty, and regularly produces portraits of the interpreter P. I. M. P., combining perfectly with other celebrities : 6ix9ine, Post Malone, Mao Zedong, Donald Trump, Taylor Switf… The latest Mike Tyson. The rapper and producer who demonstrates to each new work, his annoyance, sharing yet the frescoes of the urban artist who has self-proclaimed itself the “same artist”. On this last, the australian responded to the repost of a Fifty, saying he thought he’d take 50 portraits of 50 Cent this year.

TO READ ALSO: 50 Cent responds to the artist who disguises himself as 6ix9ine, Trump, Taylor Swift,… [Photos]

Lushsux attacked

But the passion of Lushsux to represent Curtis James Jackson in these funny cartoons, turned to the drama. He has published a photo on his profile Instagram, where, without showing his face, it appears bloodied on a hospital bed. The victim of an assault, it would be, according to him related to his work as an artistwithout being able to give reasons, unless the comments of 50 in either one, as it seems to imply it. It certifies that these 6 or 7 people would have fallen over and would have sent to the hospital because of its work on the american rapper. “50 seems to want to other walls painted ? Unfortunately, approximately 6 or 7 things at the same time, in the street, have sent me to the hospital this month because of this crap. I don’t like to dwell on all these negative things that I have to face just to paint the pictures – haha it makes you laugh – fun on walls, but I think it is a chance. I have to constantly beat myself reluctantly against people (among the many crazy things that you would not believe it if I told this) in the street who, for whatever reason, seem to feel the need to come up to me in front of a wall and me to be in trouble. It is tiring, but if that does not stop me to continue to make that abundantly snicker 99.8% of the other people because they are not sociopathic shit,” he says slightly pissed off by the situation. Thus, the artist will not stop as long as it is supported by all those who kiffent and smile in front of his art Many of his fans give him strength by posting messages or commenting on his works. 50 Cent, for its part, has not reacted to this aggression, but maybe could it be calm down the game from his side, and to pass a message copy from its community, where fans would take his comments annoyed a little too seriously…

His other inspirations…

At the level of its frescoes, Lushsux knows how to diversify, but often remains engaged and seeks personalities in order to send a political message, sometimes caustic. Even if his obsession with 50 Cent is dramatic, the artist does not hesitate to represent other artists in the streets as Doja Cat, 6ix9ine transformed into a rat, or John Cena in Kim Jong-un. As of 2016, it was noted with a portrait thought-provoking, and a little praise of Hillary Clintonin full american presidential election. Then it was followed up with a target on which it is not bad hard, the american president Donald Trump, and all those with whom it maintains relationships, of Benjamin Netanyahu to Kanye West or Kim Kardashian… besides, a representation satirical Yeezus in 2018 had pushed Kanye West, injured, posting this tweet : “We live in a time where people don’t respect people for being themselves” ! (We live in a time where people do not respect the people who stay by themselves.)