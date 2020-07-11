The artists-in policy, check yes, check no

In the announcement that it is preparing to stand for the presidency of the united States last week, Kanye West came to swell the ranks of a growing group of artists who have tried their luck in politics. While there are many examples of singers and actors who have had success in their transition to the public service, there are also several errors.

Artists who wish to make their elections are a step ahead of others in several of the career politicians. Not because they receive a capital of credibility, but because they have a capital of visibility.

For Pierre Barrette, the director of the School of media, UQAM, is an important advantage. “Occupy the public space, is a large part of the work. When you are already in, it allows you to skip steps. The Parti québécois, Guy Nantel is passed in front of the candidates with the most obscure, as it was known. In the united States, is what Donald Trump would have succeeded in getting to the presidency, if it hadn’t been an actor of reality show ? “

According to Pierre Barrette, the political sphere promotes greater visibility endogenous, that is to say, a visibility of self-generated, that is not the result of a particular talent. A reference to the work of Nathalie Heinich, a French sociologist that analyzes the cult of celebrities for several years.

“We hope that with less and less to be a candidate for a trip traditional as Barack Obama,” says Dr. Barrette. Obama has taken his boat for 20 years to create political visibility. “

Check yes

Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan has appeared in several hollywood movies before you start a real career in politics within the republican Party in the 1960s. The rest is historyas the Americans say. Reagan has held the office of president of the united States for two terms, from 1981 to 1989.

Pierre Curzi

This Montrealer by birth, he has performed in several plays, tv series (The daughters of Caleb, Virginia) and films featured (The Plouffe Family, The decrease of the american empire, The invasions of the barbariansbefore being elected as a member of the Parti québécois in Borduas in 2007. He remained in the national Assembly until 2012.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

This bodybuilder of austrian origin became one of the stars of cinema, best known in the greater part of the decades of 1980 and 1990 to play in action films such as Terminator, Predator (Predator) and True lies (True Lies). Schwarzenegger served as governor of California from 2003 until 2011.

Maka Kotto

This actor, writer and director originally from Cameroon has been a member of the Bloc québécois at the federal level, from 2004 to 2008, prior to becoming a member of the Parti québécois at the provincial level from 2008 to 2018. In the film, the sheet path is composed of such films as A Sunday in Kigali Robert Favreau and How to make love to a negro without getting tired James W. Benedict.

Denis Trudel

This actor was known for playing in movies such as October Pierre Falardeau and C. R. A. Z. Y. by Jean-Marc Vallée. On television, Trudel has included roles in Victor Lessard and 19-2. Since the month of October, he is a member of the Bloc québécois in Ottawa. He had lost at the expense of a new democrat in the federal election of 2015.

Verify that you do not

Lorraine Pintal

The famous actress and director general and artistic director of the Theatre of the New World was defeated in provincial elections of 2014, while she was trying to become a member of the Parti québécois in Verdun.

Wyclef Jean

This singer and the rapper, who was born near Port-au-Prince has experienced a great success in solo, but above all within the group The Fugees, whose album The Score sold 18 million copies in the mid-1990s. Wyclef Jean has announced its participation in the presidential elections in Haiti in 2010. His application was dismissed, however, because he remains in the united States since his teenage years.

Cynthia Nixon

The actress The sex and the City has coveted the job of governor of New York primary elections, democrats in 2018. She was finally beaten by Andrew Cuomo.

Sylvie Legault

Known for his talents as an improviser and for his roles in Omerta and The legacythe actress and activist pq Sylvie Legault is presented in Mercier to the provincial elections of 2014. She finished in third place, behind Amir Khadir of Québec solidaire and Richard Sagala of the liberal Party of Quebec.

Martin Laroche

Actor as we could see in Francisco in the series, Malenfant, Prozac and RumorsMartin Laroche has represented the Bloc québécois in the 2011 federal election. He came third in the elections.