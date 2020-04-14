The as FIFA plans for the coronavirus and that puts in check the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Then make clear its position that “health is first” and after outlining its priorities in the midst of the global pandemic of coronavirusnow the FIFA goes way to take a measure that they would delay the start of the Qualifiers to the World cup in Qatar 2022 until the next year.
The body that governs football world thinks suspend all the matches of national teams until 2021 due to the travel restrictions that has led to the advancement of the COVID-19 all over the world and, in addition, by the need of give them to the powers of the club the opportunity to resume activities.
“Personally, I think that might be a bit challenging, not so much by the health problems all over the world and the different degrees of preparation, but also to commit to undertake international travel as soon as we come back. I believe that local football is a priority. September is still scheduled, but I would dare to say that I’m not sure that it will hold firm with the direction that the situation in this moment”, said the leader of the canadian in an interview with The Associated Press.
Montagliani he explained that the return of fans to the stadiums might depend on you have a vaccine for the COVID-19and that could take until 2021: “If we receive the green light to play football. I very much doubt that the first game is with fans. I don’t see it. I think that would be a huge risk. I’m sure it would be something gradual, like that will happen with the rest of society in terms of return to normal.”
Everything indicates that the resumption of full football in 2020 it would be impossible, especially in some of the regions most affected by the pandemic, including Europe and North america. Even, the format of qualifying for the World cup Qatar 2022 could be restricted due to the short time available to conduct the meetings.
“We may need to to seriously analyze a new format for some of our events. We are committed to carry out the final phase (of the League of Nations in the CONCACAF). But we have other events that we may need to change the formatas are some of our core competencies, youth, and even the ratings toward the Worldin which we’re going to have that, according to the odds, analyze to see how these would work in a situation where the calendar would be less than we expected”, concluded the head of the football of north America, Central america and the Caribbean.