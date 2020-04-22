The Ascenso MX still has a minimum life expectancy

After the Assembly of owners of the Liga MX a vote in favor of the disappearance of the Ascent MX last Friday by a financial crisis of the 12 teams in the category, the destination of this now lies in the hands of the General Assembly of the Mexican Soccer federation, which will meet in coming days to vote.

According to the regulation of the Statutes of the FMFthe General Assembly established the vote of a representative of the Liga MXone of Ascent MXanother of the Premier Leagueas well as one of the third Division and one more of the Sector Amateuralthough each one of them in different percentages.

For the Ascent MX disappear and become a League of Development, or Expansion according to the official name that we give, at the meeting of the General Assembly there should be an 80 percent vote in favour of the abolition.

“The resolutions of the General AssemblyOrdinary or Extraordinary, shall be taken by majority of votes with the exception of the following matters that will require the approval of at least 80% of the 100% of the votes the total that can be exercised at a general Assembly”, article 35 of the regulations of the Statutes.

To get to this 80 percent of the votes, the Regulation provides a percentage value to each of the categories by which the suffrage of the Liga MX it is worth 55 per cent, of Premier League (Second Division) the 18%, the Third Division 13%, while the Sector’s Amateur is 9% and the Ascent MX with only 5%, the less value it has.

With these percentages, the Liga MX must have at least the vote of Premier League and the Sector Amateur to disappear the Ascent MX, so would be exceeding the 80 per cent of the votes that ask for the regulations to make some kind of change.

“There’s a point that people have not been taken into account, that for changing the statutes of climb and not climb the divisions need 80 percent of the votes of the National council of the Mexican Federation Football in its extraordinary assembly,” said Jose Antonio Garcia, president of the Atlantean.

“There is still a tea light of hope because they need the votes of the Second and Third Division Sector and Amateur. The Second and Third have to look out for the interests of their members”.