The ascent of Skywalker Concept Art reveals a inspiration unlikely for the lightsaber from Leia

The lightsaber from Leia has been revealed in the latest concept art of The Rise of Skywalker. It turns out that a part of his design came from an unlikely place. We have seen a decent amount of information on the lightsabers used in the last episode of the Skywalker Saga, including the version Dark Rey, who was only briefly shown on the big screen. However, Leia was the one that many fans of Star Wars were interviewed.

The conceptual artist Matthew Savage is the responsible for the new look of the lightsaber from Leia of The Rise of Skywalker. The weapon is definitely unique and it looks rather elegant compared to the others. According to Savage, ” The area of the issuer has been inspired by a lamp Art Deco Walter Von Nessen J. J. [Abrams] “The concept art, as well as accessories all of which were used in the film are marked with the letter” Q ” for the queen. Savage added that his design was going to and came up with the team of accessories before a final design was established. The concept art is pretty close to what ended up in the film and gives off the same vibrations of the lamp Art Deco.

RELATED: The rise of the book Skywalker debunks the popular theory of Lando and Jannah?

The archivist at Lucasfilm, Madlyn Burkert, has previously noted the designs of the Art deco movement in the lightsaber. “It is somehow streamlined and mechanical, but also organic at the same time,” explains Burkert. “You have to have these lines more crisp, but there’s also this very cool design, almost like the sunburst. And I think it is a little more organic. “A silver color and rose gold has been added to the basis of the final drawing. “It has a belt hook but it also has the D-ring that some have laser swords trilogy original had. “

Given that Leia is an integral part of the Star Wars universe, his lightsaber had to be unique, so much more than we had ever seen with one so far. Madlyn Burkert says that the construction is also a nod to the wardrobe worn by Padme Natalie Portman in the préquels. That said, the look was supposed to be an element of haute couture at the same time, although this does not really seem to be something that Leia would have cared about during his time.

The Rise of Skywalker is currently available to stream on Disney + and buy. The Star Wars fans have returned to watch the movie to better see some of the lightsabers, while looking for things that they may have missed. When it comes to things that could have been missed, the romanization official of the film is the way to go, since it explains practically everything that was not included on the big screen. You can refer to the illustration conceptual of the lightsaber from Leia below, thanks to the account Instagram of Matthew Savage.

Topics: Star Wars 9, Star Wars

Writer for Movieweb for 2017. Likes to play Catan without having to write on the super heroes and Star Wars.