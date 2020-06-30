The attitude of gung-ho of Meghan Markle in Hollywood is in disagreement with the staff

Meghan Markle has a “very high level” and their “attitude holistic to Hollywood,” put him in disagreement with the help of royal, according to an explosive new book.

The duchess of Sussex, the 38-year-old, who currently lives in Los Angeles, in the mansion of the 18 million dollars from Tyler Perry, with prince Harry, 35, and his son Archie, 13 months, would have alienated the staff to facilitate their transition to the royalty.

His “energy of the west coast” – which included starts at 5 in the morning and the “bombardment by SMS” – has led to the staff of the distraction, say investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett in his new book, members of the Royalty In the War, published today.

An insider told the author: “Meghan can be difficult. She has very high standards and has experience working in an environment that is hollywood. However, there is a degree of respect different in the royal house.

Meghan Markle has "very high standards" and their attitude of hollywood gung-ho gets in a disagreement with the help of the royalty, since they consider that "rush into situations without a proper investigation," according to an explosive new book

The former actress was apparently not able to adapt to the actual protocol and traditional in the royal family, and has now been ” burned too many bridges “.

Meghan would have also ran to support charitable organizations without taking into account the details of your sponsorship, according to the book, the author has said: “Everything was too rushed, without proper investigation. “

Rigorous standards of Meghan resulted in a turnover of staff, as ” remarkable “, according to the book, with five assistants have resigned, or moved after the marriage of the mother of the one with prince Harry in may of 2018.

The duchess of Sussex, 38-year-old, who currently lives in Los Angeles with prince Harry, 35, and his son Archie, a, would have alienated the staff to facilitate their transition to royalty

A senior official for the protection of women who have been left after having been exasperated because Meghan ” ignored the advice for venturing into situations of throngs of people at risk.”

His “special mark of the energy of the west coast” addressed to the staff of the distraction, say investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett in his new book, members of the Royalty In the War (photo)

But the experts in the matter have revealed to Howard and Tillett that Meghan was out of the limitations of the kingship frustrating – in particular, the hope that they will keep diplomatically impartial and not to give an opinion.

In September, prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been released of the help of the palace, and hired the public relations firm Sunshine Sachs, whose clients include Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez.

Howard has said about this decision: “insiders have told me that at this point Meghan had burned too many bridges.

“The Palace is directed by a hierarchy of advisers, helpers and riders who hold the real power. After Meghan was released from those ropes, there was no turning back.

Shawn Sachs, and Keleigh Thomas Morgan, who represented the duchess when she was an actress, in Costumes, have guided through topics very high profile in the media, including the assembly invited the British edition of Vogue.

Sun Sachs is considered one of the best companies in the management of the crisis in the united States and has been named as the best firm of public relations by the New York observer in 2014.

Founded in 1991, which currently employs approximately 185 people and has among its clients companies prestigious brands such as Microsoft and eBay.

