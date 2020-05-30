The author of Percy Jackson has met with Disney about a reboot potential

Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson books, made a trip to Disney Thursday, confirming that he has meetings with the studio on the revitalization possible of the franchise on Disney More, including We Got This Covered, you said it was happening several months ago.

Speaking on Twitter, the writer has shared the following yesterday:

I’ve had good meetings at Disney today. Too early to know if something could happen, but I’m going to continue!

Now that Fox has been bought by the Mouse House, it seems that the studio is looking at its new properties to see what might be financially viable. And it appears Percy Jackson has a certain potential.

Remember the craze IS? It all started with twilight and after that came The hunger gamesthis has made even more money. Over the next seven years approximately, there has been a steady flow of adaptations of young adults in multiple genres. That this is romance and teenage schmaltzy as The fault in our stars and Cities made of paper or science fiction with Diverge and The runner of the mazethe studios benefited the most of the mode.

Another one of those series that lasted a couple of films was Percy Jackson. Kind of a knock-off of Harry Potter, the franchise has followed the character holder discovering that he is the descendant of a Greek god who must stop a war in progress between other gods.

The first film was directed by Chris Columbus, with Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario. The film has been a modest success, totaling over $ 223 million worldwide with a budget slightly less than $ 100 million. Three years later, we had a sequel that nobody asked for and surprise surprise, it was less. Not a lot less. But enough for Fox to disconnect the plug from any other payment.

But now, it seems that the property is on the verge of making his return and after what we heard, the reboot would be more faithful to the books of Riordan the movies. And given that the author holds up a pin Disney More about the photo that he shared with the Tweet, all of this confirms that the new adaptation will be a tv show, as we told you in September.

That would certainly have the sense, too. At this time, Disney More The Mandalorian like its flagship series on the streaming platform, but something a little more niche but still with a follow-up decent, could certainly help to attract even more viewers. Not to mention that the application of a new approach Percy Jackson is definitely there.