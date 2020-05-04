the author of the saga literary announces the release of Midnight Sun, a new volume

The vampire counter-attack. 12 years after the release of the first volume of the saga Twilight, Revelation, the american author Stephenie Meyer announced on Monday the release of a new volume. Midnight Sun (“the midnight sun”) is expected for the August 4, 2020 in bookstores in the us. It will be a rewriting of the story, told this time from the point of view of the character of Edward Cullen.

Literary phenomenon of the 2000s, this series of four volumes that followed the romance of vampire Edward Cullen and schoolgirl Bella Swan. It has been brought to the screen with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the leading roles. The books have sold over 100 million copies around the world, and their adaptation to the cinema (a reported $ 3.3 billion at the box office.

A “distraction from the”real world”

Stephenie Meyer has announced this new volume in a video sent to the broadcast Good Morning Americain the midst of a crisis of the coronavirus:

“We live in a crazy period, and I wasn’t sure if it was the best moment to get this book”, she explains. “But some of you have been waiting for so, so long (…) I hope that this book will allow you to distract you from the real world.”

The millions of readers of Twilight have, indeed, been patient. As reported in the Guardian, Stephenie Meyer had abandoned the project in 2008 when the manuscript has been leaked on the internet. She had qualified this illegal broadcasting”a huge violation of (its) rights as an author and as a human being”. At the time, she had nevertheless published an excerpt on its official website.

“New fascinating details”

Little Brown, the publishing house that will publish Midnight Sunpromises a new insight of the saga:

“Learning new, fascinating details about the past of Edward and the complexity of his thoughts, we understand why (the story of love) is the greatest fight of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella, knowing that it puts his life in danger?”

This is not the first time that Stephenie Meyer revisits the universe who has made known: in 2015, she has published To life, to deatha new version of the saga Twilight in which the vampire was a woman and Bella Swan was a man.