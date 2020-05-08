The Avengers 3 Infinity War : Anna Kendrick would be perfect as Squirrel Girl, according to the brothers Russo

Naturally, when dozens of super-hero follow up on our screens, it gives ideas ! They are numerous, the actors who express aloud their desire to play as a character of comics. The last in date, it is Anna Kendrick, who has hinted that she would like to put on the costume… Squirrel Girl – the” Girl Squirrel “in French. No, this is not a joke. And, if you think about it, there are really no reasons which would prevent the joyful super-heroine makes his appearance in the MCU. Appeared in 1992, Squirrel Girl, or Doreen Green in the city – has several times crossed the path of the Avengers, and in particular that of Iron Man. As The Avengers 3 : Infinity War, the production of which has just started, is supposed to align a (almost) countless super-heroes, Squirrel Girl would have ample opportunity to slip into the ranks of the guest stars. Under the guise of Anna Kendrick, that goes without saying. But what do they think of the brothers Russo, who are in charge of the making of the film ?

And well you appear, the meltynautes, that the two directors there would apparently be no problem ! For them, it is simple, the actress Pitch Perfect would be absolutely perfect in the role of Doreen Green. In an interview with Yahoo Movie, the brothers Russo have commented :” This would be a cast perfect, we are huge fans of Anna Kendrick. “. Seal of approval, then ? Let us try, however, not to have too much hope in it. If the two producers like the idea, this is not as much as the fans Anna Kendrick – or those of Squirrel Girl – will one day have the chance to see in a Marvel movie. The brothers Russo have the intention to introduce a few new super-heroes, but nothing we said that Squirrel Girl will be part of the batch. Already that it is not a 100% sure that Bucky (Sebastian Stan) will return in The Avengers 3 : Infinity War… In the meantime, if you really want to see Anna Kendrick in the role of Doreen Green, nothing prevents you to cross your fingers and hope for the best ! And you, would you like to see Anna Kendrick in the role of Squirrel Girl ?