“The Avengers” in support of a child devoured by a dog to save his sister`

The Avengers gathered together for a good cause. The Marvel superheroes to testify in his time to support a small child who was made to devour the face by a dog to save his little sister.

The act of bravery of Bridger6-year-old came to the ears of his favorite super heroes. Several Avengers, as well as other celebrities affected by this story, have sent messages of support for the child.

Credit : Nicole Walker

Bridger has everything that a true super hero of Marvel. Last week, the young man who sacrificed himself to save his sister, attacked by a German shepherd. Bridger was bitten in the face by the dogthe protection of the small four years. And, like any true super-hero, the child has remained very humble about his act. Questioned by his family about the reasons that led him to intervene, Bridger responded : “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me. “.

Touched by the gesture of the child, the aunt of Bridger, Nicole Walker has created an account on Instagram in which he recounts the history of the event. The child must be a big fan of super-heroes, particularly the Avengers, Walker had the idea to participate in the social network. She asked them to send words of encouragement to his nephew. The history of Bridger has quickly made the rounds of the media in the united States, and so we are done by be heard by the actors in the house Marvel.

Avengers : Endgame : Captain America has not given all the time in the place

The Avengers congratulate the child for his heroic act

Several super-heroes, therefore, have not hesitated to respond to the call of Walker. Chris Evans it has included the sending of a video message to Bridger. The actor has even promised the child, to send him “a true shield of Captain America “. His fellow Avengers, and other heroes of the MCU, have also expressed their support for Bridger.

The child has received a call from Tom Holland (Spider-Man), who invited the boy to visit him on the set of Spider-Man 3. Her aunt declares to have also received messages from Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Zachary Levi (Shazam), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) or even Mark Ruffalo (The incredible Hulk), who had been distracted by Anne Hathaway on Instagram. The last one has left a message worthy of a response of a film in the MCU : “The people who put the welfare of others before their own, people who are more heroic and caring, that I know of. (…) The true courage is to know what that is do it and do it, even if it might hurt one way or another. “. The brothers RussodirectorsInfinity War and Endgamealso have made contact with the child.

This support of the Avengers seems to have a lot of comfort to Bridger. Despite its 90 pointsthe child has already returned the smile, he said to his aunt, in a recent message.

Marvel : Avengers 5 could bring together all the super heroes and villains in an adaptation of the Secret Wars

Source: Hitek