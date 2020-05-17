The Avengers: Mark Ruffalo didn’t want to be the Hulk

is now the face emblematic of Bruce Banneror better than pontoonfor the last eight years, when in 2012won the box-office in cinemas around the world; difficult to imagine another face for goliath green, despite alreadyandhad previously focused on the role of Banner.

However, the actor was very reluctant to sign it” Project Avengers“For various reasons, and he has said in an episode” at a distance ” from On tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon (as you can see above):

I was terrified. I didn’t know what I could give to the character that had not already been done very well by others before me. I had only done independent movies at the time. So I continued to say that I was perhaps not the right person for the role. But Joss Whedon has said to me: “You are the right person. “And then I received a call from Robert Downey Jr, there was probably a rumor that I was hesitant, then he simply told me” Ruffalo, go! We can do it! ” as only Iron Man can do it. And then, at that time, I went to the evidence that I would have had to accept!

Mark Ruffalo he added that one of the major reasons that prevented him to sign was that I Marvel Studios they had not let him read anything on the script, but it seems that someone wanted it so much in the project the Avengers to show him secretly of the material:

When I was young, I promised myself never again to participate in productions without first reading through the scenario, as it is usually the recipe for a disaster announced. I wanted to read something, I had to read something, but the study was categorical, they do not show anything to anyone. Then Joss got past 20 pages of what he had written to Bruce Banner, then I read the first scene with Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow finds Bruce in India … and I immediately thought: “okay, this is fantastic. I love it! ”

Ironic Ruffalo was one of the main spoilers of the distribution of the Avengers, revealing too much information over the years, including … the death of all the characters Avengers: Infinity War. That Marvel Studios we had seen take brand far from the script?

Source: tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon