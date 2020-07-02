The avengers : the other super-heroes, Chris Evans dreamed of playing – Movie News

Chris Evans embodies Captain America, but the actor would not have said not to play another super… to detail.

It is well-known in the world thanks to the most american of american hero, and has established itself as one of the pillars of Marvel and the Avengers. Chris Evans has played since Steve Rogers Captain America : The First Avenger and it shows in no less than seven movies in the MCU, with its musculature and delicious, and their blonde disappear the Aryans. In Avengers : Endgamehe shot his reverence to be told fleurette with Peggy in the past, and has sent his shield is emblematic of the Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie.

If he is very happy to have camped out on the guardian of the values that WE, Chris Evans don’t forget that your favorite character is not the one we expect, as it was entrusted to The South China Morning Posts STYLE :

The double heroism american

“I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was the hero of my childhood. I would have liked to film scenes in attachment to the buildings and jumping from one to the other.

However, I would have hated to use the mask of Spider-Man. I am very claustrophobic and I’m not sure that I would have been able to use this type of costume, with a mask of full face for hours each day on a tray. I’d much rather be using my Captain America, which I think is the best.”

Great outfit ?

If we can understand the I want to fly between the buildings of Chris Evans, but it is still difficult to imagine him as Peter Parker. The paper was definitely better with Tobey Maguire in the films of Sam Raimi, not bad with Andrew Garfield and it works well with Tom Holland, revamped version and the plague of the Man-spider to the MCU. As a reminder, the character made its appearance, following the agreements with Sony, in Captain America : Civil Warbefore his films in solo and its benefits in Infinity War and Endgame with the particular layer.

The next Spider-Man is waiting for the 27 October 2021 in France – and not in July.

