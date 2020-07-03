THE baby-SITTERS CLUB, a reboot of the series on Netflix [Actus Séries TV]

From a literary saga of a cult, the-series The Baby-Sitters Club he made his return in a reboot Netflix.

Already adapted to the small screen in 1990, and in the cinema in 1995, the literary saga The Baby-Sitters Club (Le Club Des Baby-Sitters) made his big return on the displays came five years later, in a new series produced by Netflix. Mainly for pre-adolescents 9 to 12 years, but why not the whole family, this reset is already available at 9h01 this Friday, July 3, 2020 exclusively on the platform, under the French title simply direct access Babysitters.

Babysitters it tells the story of five friends living in the fictional town of Stoneybrook that is the idea of creating a Nanny agency. A story about the struggles of pre-adolescence and adolescence, where our five heroines have a lot to do to make your club a success, in addition to having to deal with the social problems and the family, as the first love, divorce of parents, sickness or racism.

The Baby-Sitters Club is causing a great saga of books imagined by the writer Ann M. Martin published between 1986 and the year 2000, which has no less than 131 volumes, as well as a lot of books derivatives sold a total of more than 176 million copies sold. This new adaptation of the tv series has been produced by the Rachel Shikert known as a screenwriter and producer of the series Glow and the writer of the series Supergirl. The ten episodes of this first season have been made by Lucia anielloalso the producer of the series. She had before this produced several episodes of the series Broad City and the function of #PireSoirée with Scarlett Johansson.

In this new version of The Baby-Sitters Club, Sophie Grace see in the movie Do Not Stroll In The Forest it will be the president Kristy Thomas ; Malia Baker see in the series The Flash shall be the secretary Mary Anne Spier ; Momona Tamada see Netflix in All The Boys That I Liked and The Masked Wrestler will be the vice-president Claudia Kishi ; Shay Rudolph see in the series Lethal Weapon it will be the treasurer Stacey McGill ; and to bring a bit more diversity to the Latin actress Xochitl Gomez see in the series Gentefield will be the new Dawn Schafer that it was originally blonde with blue eyes in the novels. There will also be at the casting Alicia Silverstone the famous actress of the film No idea in the role of the mother of Kristy andt Aya Furukawa that was in the movie The Cabin In The Woods and recently in the series of terror The Terror.