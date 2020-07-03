The baby-Sitters Club on Netflix is perfectly nostalgic, even for the fans, for the first time

The mother of Kristy (Silverstone) remarried a very nice man and very rich (Marc Feuerstein) and Kristy (Sophie Grace) has problems to change their life style and maybe lose the close relationship he has with his mother. Mary Anne (Malia Baker), who lost her mother when she was young, trying to grow a little, while their father is very overprotective (Marc Evan Jackson) has trouble letting go. Claudia (Momona Tamada) excels in art but struggles with everything else in the school. Stacey (Shay Rudolph) is totally crazy boy and also tries to control her diabetes, while Dawn (Xochitl Gomez) is the new girl at school and just tries to fit in with the club.

The show seems to take place these days, with Instagram, iPhones, Queer Eye, Lizzo, and even jokes about the data stolen by Russia, but somehow, it also seems that it could have been set there are 10, 20 or 30 years. Sometimes, it is as a remembrance, with a colour and a way that is muted in bold and, interestingly, non-specific, such as an idea, idealized, and what life was like for the and that looks always. It is the childhood that many of us might want to go back in time, even if it doesn’t look like the one we experienced. I was not raised in a quiet town in Connecticut (or in any other city, but this is not the problem), but it still seems strangely familiar.