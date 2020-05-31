The background TERRIFYING this selfie had asked the question: Jennifer Lopez book of explanations

We reported late last week, the star Jennifer Lopez had posted on Instagram a photo of the results of its sessions of sport fierce. However, this is not the abs highlights the singer who had captured the attention of his fans, but a silhouette strange that had appeared in the background.

The “Bomba latina” has been explained in the show, “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” last week, that the man was simply someone engaged in a virtual conversation with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, via the”app Zoom. And that this man was in fact a real estate agent.

Jennifer Lopez has finally restored the truth on this vision of horror that had fed the imaginations of many fans.