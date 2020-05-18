the backlash to the stars, disconnected from the reality during the containment

The Covid-19 brought down the stars of their pedestal. During the confinement, since their bathtub full of roses, their country home, their villa in Beverly Hills… celebrities have called on the citizens to “stay positive” or to “fight consumerism” so that they brag about in commercials of the cars or luxury bags. A disconnection from reality that they pay on social networks with the rise of the hashtag #Guillotine2020.

This is a forum published in le Monde on may 6 which set fire to the powder. A collective of personalities, from Madonna to Juliette Binoche in passing by Cate Blanchett, Robert de Niro or Marion Cotillard has called on the citizens to fight against a “back to normal”. “Consumerism has led us to deny life itself : that of plants, animals and a large number of humans. Pollution, global warming and the destruction of natural areas lead the world to a breaking point”, write and 200 artists and scientists. But, as the call for a world after the most durable multiply left to scramble the message, this forum becomes the laughing stock of social networks.

“Personally, I admit that I can’t stand these forums, where the number and the notoriety of the signatories try eyes wide to hide the emptiness of the ideas and the indigence of the text. Is it that you are really forced to endure this?” asks the researcher, specialist of the environment and member of the Ipcc François Gemenne. Beyond the background, it is also the consistency that is pointing the finger. While the signatories call for an end to the “consumerism”, the internet users have found the ads in which celebrities of the collective turned out. Thus we see Robert de Niro boast Kia cars, Marion Cotillard the new face of Dior, or even Juliette Binoche in a commercial for Credit Agricole bank.

The breakdown of the “cult of celebrity”

This backlash is one of the effects of the Covid-19. “Among the social impacts of Coronavirus, is the rapid disappearance of the cult of celebrity”, slice in the New York Times, columnist Amanda Hess. And this trend is reflected by a hashtag that took off on Twitter #Guillotine2020. The call of the stars confined in their villa with swimming pool to stay “positive” do not spend more. While the Covid-19 is sometimes called the “virus of inequality” as the trades of the most precarious -cashiers, garbage collectors, truck drivers – are in the first line, the happenings of the stars seem to be disconnected from reality.

“The rich and celebrities who desperately want to prove that we are in the same boat, in fact, the épidémie showed how much of it was false”, analysis in The Guardian the journalist Arwa Mahdawi. The backlash is without appeal for the celebrities, even the most popular. Madonna and her journal of the containment has been writing for his bath-tub filled with pink. Pharrel Williams, from his luxurious villa in Beverly Hills, which asks its followers to make a donation to the health care providers. Gal Gadot, the star of Wonder Woman, who exclaimed that “Stay at home” is his “superpower”. All are targeted by this #guillotine2020, becoming the symbol of inequality. And France is no exception to this trend.

“The disconnection of elites, cultural and intellectual”

Leila Slimani is one of the first celebrities to have made the charges. The winner of the Goncourt 2016 for his novel Sweet Song was written, at the request of the World newspaper, his edge of the containment. A log a little too pink written from his country house, far from the life of the workers of the “first line”. “Being confined in a large country house in Normandy is not a punishment. It is a luxury, vacation. A lot of people are confined with children in holes of mice, a lot of people suffer“warns a user.

The same reaction of outrage to the journal of the confinement of Mary Darieusecq published in The Point. The novelist, exiled in his country house in the Basque Country evokes “biches” that “graze in our garden in the wasteland” and car rides to go see the sea. An experience far removed from this that lived, for the containment, millions of French people.

“For many people, see the stars to flaunt their wealth and make the confinement as an opportunity for creative has functioned as a revealer of social inequality and the disconnection of the elites, cultural and intellectual. The expressive violence, which is a constant on the Internet, is all the more strong as it is here moral justification”summarizes the researcher Romain Badouard in The World.

Marina Fabre, @fabre_marina