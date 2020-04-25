The Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish in concert at the house Sunday

Mariah Carey and the young revelation of the last Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish , will give a benefit concert this Sunday that will be broadcast on the u.s. tv channel Fox and on the radio stations of the group iHeart.

The show in containment will be presented by Elton John and aims to collect funds to help the fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

This “Concert in the lounge for America” will also line up with Alicia Keys and the Backstreet Boys as Tim McGraw, star of the country, and Joe Armstrong, the lead singer and guitarist of the band Green Day, precise franceinfo. All the artists filmeront with their phone.

In France, artists have also decided to mobilize in order to give concerts at a distance. This Thursday and Friday, Alain Souchon, Christophe Maé and Renaud Capuçon thus give an appointment for the Sofa festival. To your rooms !