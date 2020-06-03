The bag LV Bridge 9 signed Louis Vuitton, the bag of timeless luxury

Louis Vuitton unveils a new it-bag baptized LV Deck 9, after the famous bridge in paris, located in front of the headquarters of the luxury house. After the success of the bag Dauphine and the Multi Pouch Accessories, the luxury house French promises to re-engage the modosphère with this model with its timeless lines.

LV Deck 9, the new Louis Vuitton bag

The last-born of the family Louis Vuitton displays a sleek design, with its smooth leather and flap-utilizes a LV logo Circle. Comes in five colours -black, cream, golden orange, pink, vibrant blue and storm, the bag LV Bridge 9 stands out as the perfect ally, to adopt on a daily basis and for all occasions.

Practical and timeless, this new bag to wear over the shoulder promises to accompany us during the day as in the evening, without ever losing its potential mode. Already available in all the stores of Louis Vuitton, the bag LV Bridge 9 smooth leather is displayed at a price of 2870€.

Many celebrities have already fallen for this new and timeless. Overview on the arms of actresses Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, or Chloë Grace Moretz, the bag LV Bridge 9 can be easily adapted to the style of each one, look of the day or evening.

With its convenient format and its vibrant hues, the object of all covetousness promises to be omnipresent this season on the red carpet or in street look. Will you succumb and sleek modern design of this new bag of timeless luxury ?