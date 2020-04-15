The base fears | The week of Castres

This could be an inventory à la Prévert, one of the questions that animated yesterday the news, from pension reform to privatization of the French Games, by way of the sexual adventures of Griveaux, Matzneff, or the world of skating, Greta Thunberg, the battles of the Near east, the yellow vests, the campaign of the municipal governments or the trial Fillon, the League or the Top 14. Even the discussions of the Caesars, of Polanski or the obsessions of Marlène Schiappa, and the dramatisation of the extraordinary adventures of Carlos Ghosn, escaped jails japanese. All of these subjects, like some others, have given way, twenty-four hours on twenty-four, with the acceleration of a tragic crisis of the Coronavirus and the time safe.

Confined, we are now suspended to the lips of the Director-general of Health, Jerome Solomon, and its count daily of bad news. The Covid19 continuously leads to a psychosis perpetuated by the media channels, with a vocabulary warrior applied to the news to hit the spirits :” We are at war “is the little phrase that stigmatizes people and mesmerizes. What parades on all the tv channels ! Director this, director that, across all occupations. Is there still a mere employee somewhere ? No one could have predicted a similar crisis, which seems to come from another age, one of the great epidemics, and that brings up to the surface of the base fears of humanity. We are swept up by a wave for which no one can predict to where it will go.

The western world believed in globalization, free trade and cultural uniformity. He wakes up infected with a virus which calls into question the beliefs that we ruled for nearly a century. The health crisis sounds the death knell of the ideology of progressive dominant, this” globalization happy “that all Alain Minc of the world, we announced after the fall of the Berlin wall and the implosion of the soviet system ? It has often been pointed out the weaknesses of the european Union that we have built, based on the ideology of progress and the idea that the economy must permanently supplant the policy. But, as stated by our former minister Hubert Védrine, “The european Union, the single market and competition policy have been designed for a world without tragedy “. Or, according to the philosopher Alain de Benoist :” Deflated in every sense of the term, the european Commission looks like a rabbit caught in the headlights : bewildered, dumbfounded, paralyzed, unable to decide at the time of the emergency “.

The” best health system in the world “collapsed like a house of cards, a victim of the negligence. And the more we discharge on Committees, Sub-secretariats or Committees for the Crossover, the more one loses the sense of reality. The public authorities should ensure that they do not contradict too openly, as if they were putting in amateurism. Facilitate the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients infected with the coronavirus is the question that ignites the debate between physicians. Are supporters of trying this solution, two physicians, former ministers of Health, Philippe Douste-Blazy, and Michèle Barzach, a leading infectious diseases physician, Professor Christian Pérronne or the president of the emergency physicians, Dr. Patrick Pelloux. and many others. The bad faith prevalent against professor Didier Raoult reveals a State partisan, based on a scientific Council of which some members are paid by laboratories, or are known to be in open war with the person concerned.

I mentioned above the experts intervene on the antennae of streaming television. There are also, alas, the Diafoirus and other writers of nothingness, guests, ignorant, who come to pontificate on the tv shows. The archetype is the agitator sixty-huitard post-pubescent Daniel Cohn-Bendit, the ex-red, becoming greenish and then converted to the macronisme two clicks of the mouse, as his friend Romain Goupil, wanderers to of restores it regardless of the subject. As a teenager, it was listened to at the Odeon theatre or the Sorbonne :” Comrades “by these,” Comrades “here and there. I didn’t know in ‘ 68 that he was going to do nothing of his life and end up stuffed to the european Parliament, the living of public money and politicking venal and prébendaire. It is hard to grow old when one has stirred crowds and stirs no memories… I attended on LCI to the intervention pitiful of this parasite with regard to the eminent professor Didier Raoult :” He shuts his mouth ! “. All in all, I liked the reaction of the professor with a tweet full of spirit :” Thanks to Cohn-Bendit for his support and his position. In terms of efficiency, hydroxychloroquine also does miracles on the assholes. Your order is ready “!

All the action of the government seems to be focused on the resolution of the crisis, of course, but also on the image that will be perceived by the French. And, there, it is not earned. Nothing will be as before ? The crisis has passed, we will continue to exchange our ideas, share our fears, we écharper, gripe, caricature… the Gauls incorrigible…

Stone Nespoulous