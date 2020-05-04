The Batman : A new leak reveals a detail surprising about the look of the Penguin (Colin Farrell)

Despite his talents, Batman could not have escaped the postponement of the release of his film solo after the Warner’s announcement of the new dates. It will thus be necessary from now until 1 October 2021 to discover Robert Pattinson in the skin of the man-bat, the film by Matt Reeves could prove to be a Penguin appearance surprising. Played by Colin Farrell, this super-villain iconic may, according to a recent leak relayed by Conversely, have several prostheses. It may be a slight detail, it shows in reality of the interesting things about the inspirations of the production vis-à-vis the Penguin. In fact, the appearance of the latter has repeatedly inflamed the web, internet users were asking whether the character would get nearer to the eccentricity of Danny DeVito in Tim Burton’s, or if Matt Reeves opt for a look that reflects the look of Colin Farrell.

Danny DeVito in Batman : The Challenge.

Judging by recent information, it seems that the director has chosen to take inspiration from the appearance of the Penguin in Batman : The Challenge (1992). However, although it is still unclear whether Colin Farrell will adopt a physical as monstrous as Danny DeVito, this leak could still reflect the dark and black that wants to give Matt Reeves in his film. More specifically, this could be a teaser for a character grotesque representing a Gotham gritty and corrupted. A detail that is so attractive to this new adaptation of The Batmanwhile Matt Reeves was recently on the versions of Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan, and explained his own version of the hero.