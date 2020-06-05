The Batman : a sequel already in the cards

Bane could be the main antagonist in the sequel of the movie “the Batman”, which is due in 2021 in the rooms.

Despite the postponement of its release, The Batman remains one of the films most anticipated of the moment. The film of Matt Reeves, in which Robert Pattinson has landed the lead role, will see the vigilante masked face several iconic characters from the franchise, introducing the character of Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).

According to Heroic, Hollywood, Warner Bros would consider the question of a sequel. Bane, one of the super-villains, the most iconic of the Batman universe, there would play the role of the main antagonist.

In the comics, Bane is known primarily for his role in the arc of a narrative “Knightfall”. The super-villain goes to Arkham asylum to release the sworn enemies of Batman. It ends the arc in triumph in breaking the back of the avenger masked and thus marking the end of his career. Paralyzed for life, the superhero give up his place to a successor…

The scenario had already been discussed briefly, fairly awkward, it is true in the trilogy of Nolan. Warner Bros would have even considered for a while a spin-off entirely dedicated to the character before changing your mind. Today, Bane would again be doomed to return to his role of nemesis. This new rumor raises, however, already a major issue : the second Batman movie of Robert Pattinson will it be his last?