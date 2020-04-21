‘The Batman’ also slows her flight

Mexico city.- The film The Batman will be delayed in its publication due to the global crisis of coronavirus.

On Monday, Warner Bros.has published a new list report, and this will cause The Batman and the film on the Sopranos come out on the big screen later than expected.

In this way, the new film about Batman, with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist, with Matt Reeves as director, will be delayed by a few months.

It will be released in more theatres during the summer of next year, but will be released on October 1, 2021.

The previous date was June 25, 2021, but due to delays in the filming, he had to laugh.

Last January, he started filming The Batman.

Pattinson will give life to Batman in this film and will take over other performers who have played in the past the vigilante Gotham, including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, George Clooney and Val Kilmer.

The cast also includes Zoë Kravitz, who will play Catwoman in a principal role.

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz is the successor to Michelle Pfeiffer (“Batman Returns”, 1992), Halle Berry (“Catwoman”, 2004) or Anne Hathaway (“The Dark Knight Rises).

