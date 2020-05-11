The Batman : Andy Serkis tease an adaptation darker than the previous films

The actor and director will play the role of Alfred Pennyworth, alongside Robert Pattinson.

A major role. Slipping into the skin of the faithful butler of Batman, Andy Serkis will need to walk in the footsteps of Michael Caine, who had lent his features to the character of Alfred Pennyworth in the famous trilogy of Christopher Nolan. While the production of the Batman Matt Reeves has been stopped because of the outbreak of coronavirus, the actor and director is maintained in the columns of LADBible about his role, but also on the universe more dark of this new adaptation.

The film, which will see Robert Pattinson play the role of the man bat, should be distinguished from previous ones by its tone more dark. At least that is what it said Serkis when the question was posed : “This is not far from the truth.” “The film will explore the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce, he continues. This is really the heart of the film. The scenario that Matt has written is excellent.”

If the plot of the film seems to focus more on the character of Alfred (compared to other films) Andy Serkis might be tempted to imitate his predecessors. The filmmaker, who is currently working on the editing of Venom 2says, however, that he is determined to deliver his own version of the butler.

“Caine was fantastic. His Alfred was legendary, I’ll never be able to equal it, really, he begins,. You need to find your thing to you. It is a little like the roles iconic in the plays of Shakespeare. You revisited and you must own them, and find things that link you to the character.” And to add : “I had already filmed half of my scenes, when the production had to stop. It will be interesting to see how this cut has affected my game.”

For the time being, the release date of The Batman is set to October 1, 2021 in the United States. In addition to Robert Pattinson and Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell and Jeffrey Wright are advertised in the casting.

