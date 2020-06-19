The Batman : Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans… Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne) reveals their inspirations in physical

While the fans of man bat are concerned about the lack of weight to Robert Pattinson for his role in The Batmanit has recently unveiled its impressive physical status Healthy For Men. Thanks to running, the gym and the abs almost daily practice, the actor is soon expected to acquire a body worthy of the man bat… And when we heard that the actors serve as a source of inspiration, it is not surprising ! “In all the projects that I have done, I am filled with the desire to learn and achieve new things. Usually it is the incarnation of a character, and someone who has a different personality of mine ; but to assume a physical transformation complete it is even more exciting“”he says.

Robert Pattinson

“Any actor is going to go through periods when they feel free and ask if you can be to the height of a character in a scenario, or expectations that accompany it… You are watching the true warriors of the genre super-heroic –[Chris] Hemsworth, The Rock, [Robert] Downey Jr, [Chris] Evans– and you wonder if you have landed in the wrong place. And, however, after having spoken with a couple of [d’entre eux]I know that everyone is nervous when the opportunity arises“concludes the actor. Thor, Iron Man and Captain America, three of the Avengers, the most famous, as well as Black Adam, about that Dwayne Johnson has teasé important announcements, which are references in the super-hero of Marvel and DC ! And their interpreters have managed to get a physique worthy of the character. Robert Pattinson also, that’s for sure !