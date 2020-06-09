The Batman : find out what could look like Colin Farrell in Penguin

A new fan art shared by the fans imagine Colin Farrell in the skin of the Penguin. In fact, the actor will embody the famous antagonist of the DC universe in the future film “The Batman” of Matt Reeves.

A new fan art provides an overview of Colin Farrell in the skin of the Penguin. The actor has been chosen to embody the famous antagonist of DC’s comic books in the future film The Batman. The feature-length film, directed by Matt Reeves, will present a casting new for this new adaptation of the famous comics of the Dark Knight. As well, Robert Pattinson will be Batman, Colin Farrell went on to portray the Penguin, Paul Dano will lace up the costume of the Mystery Man, Zoë Kravitz will appear in Catwoman, Andy Serkis will enter into the skin of Alfred, while Jeffrey Wright will be the new inspector Gordon. A hell of casting for this new adaptation of the extremely awaited by the fans.

Colin Farrell Penguin!

The Penguin has already appeared in a Batman movie. In effect, in 1992, Tim Burton sets the scene Batman, the Challenge, and the place Danny DeVito in the skin of Oswald Cobblepot, alias the Penguin. The actor has offered a benefit unforgettable in this role and Colin Farrell will have a hard time to succeed him.

The artist William Gray has devised his own interpretation of the character through superb fan art. It conceptualizes the face of Colin Farrell in the role of the Penguin. A creation is posted on his account Instagram. The artist affirms he opted for a classic version of the character, as opposed to the approach fantasy of Danny DeVito.

This look is certainly familiar to readers of comics. The monocle is the distinctive mark of the character in the DC universe. But this fan art makes Colin Farrell older and almost unrecognizable. According to William Gray, he has created this perspective in only 50 minutes. Remains to be seen if Matt Reeves is going to opt for the same type of approach or whether it will present a totally different style of the paper version.

Colin Farrell has recently stated that the Penguin will not appear for a long time in The Batman. But he promises, however, that his short appearances will be memorable, to “the aesthetic is very specific “. The shooting of the film has been interrupted due to a pandemic Covid-19 but should soon resume. The Batman is expected in cinemas on the 29th of September 2021.