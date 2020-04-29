The Batman : here’s the Batmobile of Robert Pattinson !

If we had already had a glimpse of the bike that will ride Robert Pattinson in The Batman, it is now the turn of the Batmobile to be revealed to the public at large. On Twitter, the director Matt Reeves reveals the first images of the faithful steed of the black knight.

The film The Batman is definitely on everyone’s lips. If the photos stolen on the shooting invade the social networks, it is the turn of the director to give us a new preview of the film. Matt Reeves, who will have the daunting task of adapting the new adventures of the black knight, unveiled yesterday the first images of the Batmobile. The vehicle’s iconic super-hero seems very different from what the movie had offered us up here, and we can say that the time is minimalism. Christopher Nolan did not hesitate to give a look very military in his vehicle, while Burton was playing the card of classicism. Here, the car seems straight out of the saga Fast and Furious and far from his design in the comics. The shots, very dark, do not see the gadgets that adorn the vehicle, and which will allow Batman to keep his enemies at a distance.

To set the scene the new adventures of the dark knight, Warner Bros made a call to Matt Reeves. The director of Cloverfield is now surrounded by many of the greats of cinema, such as Jeffrey Wright (Westword), Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic animals) and Paul Dano (Swiss Army Man). Colin Farrell will also be the part and went on to portray The Penguin. After Ben Affleck, it was Robert Pattinson, who dons the role of black knight, for a film that flirtera with the detective genre. The feature film should be focus on the young years of the justicartwo years after having donned the costume for the first time. The Batman is expected in French cinemas on the 23rd June 2021.