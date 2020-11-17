‘The Batman’ is hit again with new case of COVID-19

Filming has stopped again and could restart until well into 2021.

Filming for The Batman has reportedly suffered another setback after a double-tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources told The Sun newspaper that the double, which is part of a bubble with nine other cast members, will prevent filming from returning to the set until 2021, as they will all be quarantined before the Christmas holidays.

The main cast, including star Robert Pattinson, and the film crew are reportedly unaffected by the positive test. However, they admitted that everything is still “pretty disastrous.”

Batman, who sees Pattinson take on the role of Caped Crusader, has already faced long delays after production was suspended in March for six months amid the pandemic.

Further delays occurred when work was resumed after Pattinson was reportedly diagnosed with the coronavirus and forced to isolate himself.

Filming on The Batman, which now has a March 2022 release date, is underway at Warner Bros. Studios in Hertfordshire, England. Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell also appear, with Matt Reeves directing the film.