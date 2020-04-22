The Batman is now the first film of the Dark Knight to come out in the autumn

The pandemic of sars coronavirus continues to push the studios to change their schedules, and now it is the turn of the universe of the film Warner Bros.and DC, which means that The BatmanThe release date has been changed and it is now the first film in the Dark Knight to come out in the autumn. The film world of DC, informally known as the expanded Universe of DC, has seen many ups and downs, and after that its first wave of films did not worked out as planned (especially Justice League), major changes had to be made, not only in tone and narrative, but also in casting.

While some characters will remain the same, such as Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Aquaman and Shazam, others have undergone a complete change, in particular Batman. The Caped Crusader made his debut in the DCEU in 2016 in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and has been played by Ben Affleck. Batman is back in the Justice League and has made a brief appearance in Suicide Squad, but this version of the Dark Knight is now complete and a new one will arrive in The Batman of Matt Reeves, now with Robert Pattinson as a main character.

Related: How the Batman could put in place the Joker Arthur Fleck in its post-credits

The Batman has been teased as a story focused on the black and not an origin story, following the time of the hero as a detective, and located in the DCEU, but with a minimum of connections with him, unlike the previous films. The Batman was supposed to happen on the 25th of June 2021, but the urgency of the coronavirus has delayed the project and is now going to break a tradition of Batman.

Batman is a comic book characters the most popular and the most popular, and as such, his films are releases of the summer. The first complete adaptation of the dark Knight was the film of 1966 simply titled ” Batman, based on the television series classic from the 1960s with Adam West in the role of the Crusader, Caped, and released in July. Her next adventure on the big screen took place in 1989 thanks to Tim Burton and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne. Batman arrived in June 1989 and its sequel, Batman Returns, was released in June 1992. The Batman movies of Joel Schumacher are also out in June, Batman Forever, arriving in 1995 and Batman & Robin in 1997.

The Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan is also out in June and July: Batman Begins in June 2005, The Dark Knight in July 2008 and The Dark Knight Rises in July 2012. The Batman was on the way to follow this tradition, but as a coronavirus a pandemic has prompted the studio to suspend the production, it will not be able to meet its release date, original June 2021 and will now be October 1, 2021. Although the outputs of the summer are generally good in terms of box office, The Batman does not have anything to worry about. The Joker Todd Phillips is released in October 2019 and now is the film rated R the most cost-effective, proving that there is a release in the autumn does not pose any problem if the film meets and exceeds the expectations of the viewers. It will take more time for the fans to know the details of the plot in The Batmanbut push its release date has been the wisest decision, because the health and safety of all those who are involved should come first.

Next: Explanation of the delays in the new list of films and the release date of DCEU