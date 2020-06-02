The Batman : Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon) tease a film gritty, real, should we expect a Joker bis ?

Logan, the trilogy, The Dark Knight, Joker… The darker films work extremely well, and are reaping astronomical amounts of money at the box-office in addition to convince the critics and the public ! This probably explains the willingness of the Warner Bros. to give (finally) a creative freedom important to the film’s director Matt Reeves for his project The Batman. Although the studios feared the failure of the film noir and violent of Todd Phillips, the impressive success and cost effectiveness convinced them to continue on this path with another one of their characters headlights. At least that is what suggests a recent statement from Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon) about the upcoming adaptation of the adventures of the man bat.

“My point of view, my way of explaining what we do is that, as with any film, we work together to create a mood, an idea, a setting, a tone. This is the next evolution since 1939, when these stories started. It is the next step of Gotham” has he given to the site Comic Book Movie. “So I’ve been working from the script provided by Matt [Reeves] and what Robert [Pattinson] is in the process of building. We are trying to create something together that is us, but who is also Batman. How can we make a Gotham gritty, real – and at the same time offers the appearance and the excitement that you expect from a franchise like Batman ?“adds the actor by way of a conclusion. No doubt, this statement reminds us of The Joker !

Jeffrey Wright alluded to two elements for The Batman that echo the masterpiece of Todd Phillips. In a first time, to his vision of Gotham is at once recognizable and completely uniqueand in a second time, at the desire of the team re-imagine an iconic character from the DC universe. As you will remember, no doubt, Arthur Curry was evolving in the heart of the famous city of the comic books, but it was nothing like the one that we know. Unique, dark and very realistic, it corresponded in every point to what looks to be Matt Reeves ! In addition, in the view of this last, it appears obvious that we will find a Batman dark, nervous, apart, almost marginal. A bit like his interpreter, Robert Pattinson… Or the Joker from Todd Phillips !