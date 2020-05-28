The Batman, Justice League : Robert Pattinson VS Ben Affleck, what version of man-bat will be the most popular in 2021 ?

Following the official announcement of the Snyder”s Cut of Justice Leagueseveral rumors have emerged around the potential return of Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck in the costume of Superman and Batman within the DCEU ! The Warner Bros. will broadcast on its streaming platform, the original version of the film as imagined by Zack Snyder in 2021, to the delight of the fans. We should expect many changes compared to the mounting discovered in movie theaters, which had many disappointed spectators in 2017. In particular, concerning the character of Bruce Wayne, more brutal and less tortured than it is in the comic books ! An adaptation of a flop, which prompted the public to turn away from the man-spider, Ben Affleck, leading the star to leave his film project solo.

Batman (Ben Affleck)

A project is recovered by Matt Reeves, in which Robert Pattinson will be the headliner, and that will unload the movie in 2021 ! In other words, two versions of Bruce Wayne will be in competition in the same year, the a streaming, the other in dark rooms. But that will be the most popular with fans of the DC universe Comics ? The answer is not so simple ! On the one hand, we will finally have the opportunity to discover the “real” Batman from Zack Snyder, and Ben Affleck, well, more dark, less funny than the final cut. The sequence nightmare of the super-hero teasée by the director will be a part of. What’s more, his bow narrative will reveal, finally, the beginning of his attempt of redemption, intended to span several films, until his death (that we’ll never see).

On the other hand, we have the man bat of Robert Pattinson, which will evolve into a film that Andy Serkis (Alfred) has qualified as one of the darkest on the Dark Knight. The adaptation of Matt Reeves will focus on his job as a detective hidden of Gotham City, which is new. Unlike the actors who have preceded him, the former star of Twilight will innovate in the field of physics, in costume and Batmobile. Thanks to his experience in the cinema author and independent, the actor will be able to bring a subtlety and a finesse of engaging gameplay to this hero iconic ! In the end, the match of Batman in 2021 will be probably won by Robert Pattinsonespecially if one believes the success of the Joker Todd Phillips, which he will follow the vein of the tragic and black.

Batman (Ben Affleck)

In addition, it’s been a long time that Ben Affleck has hung up his costume man-spider. The spectators are more interested in discovering a unique version of the character with a new actor, and by the fact of heating up a dish they did not like the first time ! The actor/director has had his chance in the DCEU of Zack Snyder, but because of the problems that occurred behind the camera, he will not be able to convince the public that it was made for the role. Robert Pattinson, himself, is extremely devoted to the idea of making of his Bruce Wayne a be to hand, which fascinates the fans and is a fair reflection of the justicar (while surprising). And you, what do you think ?