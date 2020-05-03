The Batman : killer Holiday comics will be there in the film ?

While the new photos of Robert Pattinson could confirm an inspiration specific to the production in terms of comics, several rumors in the past teasé other comics, which may be the subject of an adaptation. Although the film is not specifically inspired by a comic book in particular, Matt Reeves seems to still want to get closer to the ambience and intrigue ofA Long Halloween. If the new release date of The Batman now scheduled to begin on October 1, 2021, would correspond more to the atmosphere of the film, such an inspiration, in terms of comic-strip could also announce the arrival of the killer Holiday.

Baman in the Long Halloween.

For those who are unaware, A Long Halloween is a popular comic book series of thirteen episodes written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Tim Sale. A direct result of Batman : Year One, which recounts the first steps of Bruce Wayne in the skin of the justicar hidden, A Long Halloween meanwhile portrays several killings perpetuated by the mysterious serial killer, Holiday, whose particularity is to hit every day. If the first victim in the comic is the nephew of the Godfather of the criminal underworld, Carmine Falcone, the murder of this last could push the man-bat as well as Gordon to team up to find the traces of this dangerous killer.

Holiday in the Long Halloween.

This inspiration appears close to what Matt Reeves has up to now revealed about his film. Wishing to offer viewers a feature film-detective dark, the hunt for the killer Holiday could prove to be very time-consuming. In addition, the mini-series of comics brings together several characters already confirmed to the cast as Carmine Falcone who will be portrayed by John Turturro, Catwoman, to which Zoë Kravitz will lend his features, or even the riddler played by Paul Dano. Regarding the latter, we wondered precisely if the version of The Batman we would offer a character, dark and violent. Could it become the killer Holiday ? If in the comics the riddler is the only one able to decipher the mysteries behind the identity of the murderer, he is also the only one to escape miraculously. Another possibility would be to make multiple characters, the serial killer, a reversal of the situation that can be particularly interesting.

A Long Halloween.

Although the idea may seem enticing, Matt Reeves has not confirmed the presence of the Killer Holiday, nor even his true inspirations in terms of comics. If it is more prudent to say that The Batman will be a mixture of several materials, this new adaptation promises in any case something new. Bringing together many of the characters iconic of the universe, it will be interesting that the film sees land as a protagonist, still little exploited in feature-length films DC/Warner and only known to aficionados of the comics. This element would introduce it to a wider audience, while this version of the Black Knight should provide an atmosphere mixing thriller and superhero movie. It promises !