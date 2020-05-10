The Batman : Macaulay Culkin (Maman, I missed the plane !) would it be a Joker credible ?

It was not long ago, on melty, we wondered if Johnny Depp would be a good choice to play the Joker in The Batman, and we arrived at the conclusion that the comedian would make sparks in the skin of the wicked ! Today, we are asking the same question for Macaulay Culkin, the star of Mom, I missed the plane !that we discovered almost unrecognizable on a new fan-art that is very successful… We had never addressed the question of whether this actor may one day slip into the costume of the famous villain of Gotham City, but it is clear that the costume fits him like a glove. There is nothing to indicate that this clown psychopath will appear in the film, Matt Reeves, or one of those suites, but if that was the case, the choice of Macaulay Culkin in the face of Robert Pattinson could it be relevant ?

Now 39 years of age, this american actor has entered the legend thanks to his role of Kevin McCallister in the movie Christmas worship Mom, I missed the plane !. After playing in the suite, Mom, I still missed the plane, he has more or less disappeared from the screens… In 2004, just major, the star was arrested for possession of cannabis and anxiolytics, is sentenced to one year in jail, and then appears on the photos terribly emaciated. He has never played in a feature film or a series success since ! However, it will soon be the poster for season 10 ofAmerican Horror Storyand will give a reply to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, which could give him the foot in the stirrup.

It is difficult to imagine that adorable little boy Mom, I missed the plane ! interpret the Prince of Crime of Gotham City, but the man he has become a physical appearance that matches quite well with that of the wicked. One thinks in particular of the look skeletal and sickly looking Joaquin Phoenix in The Joker Todd Phillips, and at his side borderline… Several rumors have emerged, according to which Macaulay Culkin would be in the short list of the Warner Bros. for the next incarnation of the famous opponent of Batman. Some artists have imagined how it would look in the role, and the result is convincing !

In addition to a physical fitness with this sinister Clown, the experience chaotic and tortured of Macaulay Culkin with the success would allow him to get into the skin of the character with emotional baggage very authentic. In hindsight, his personal journey offered him a freedom that few actors can boast : he can make the joker as much as he wants, because he has no account to render to anyone ! His nonchalance and the grain of madness that he has in real life would be an asset for a potential interpretation of the enemy of Bruce Wayne smile bloody. The actor is therefore a matter of choice rather relevant that the studios should consider seriously ! Unless, of course, they do not prefer to have Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) in a scene post-credits The Batman…